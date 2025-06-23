Yellowjackets season 4 premiere date: Summer 2025 update

Is there a chance that we are going to hear something more about Yellowjackets season 4 between now and the end of the summer?

Before we actually dive too far into anything here, it makes sense to start off by noting that the series has already been renewed. Because of that, our hope is that in the weeks and months ahead, there will be details released about either the filming schedule or what we can expect for some of the characters. (Or, are we finally going to hear something about that bonus episode? There is a case to be made at this point that it is going be vanish and we will never hear of it again.)

Ultimately, we do tend to think that there will be a lot of discussion regarding the future of the drama in the months ahead, but there is one thing that we can say with confidence: We probably will not be hearing that much when it comes to a premiere date. As for the reason why, that is tied almost entirely to the fact that we are still way too far out. The good news is that due to there being no industry strikes no year and the show already being renewed, we do tend to think there’s a chance we will head out to the wilderness again next year. The question is just when it happens!

If we had to make a bold prediction at present, it is that Yellowjackets will be back either in the spring or summer. The good news here is that this is one of those shows where once they wrap filming, it does not actually take a lot of time to get the stories on the air.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

