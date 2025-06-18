Yellowjackets season 4: What Melanie Lynskey hopes for

Based on the way in which Yellowjackets season 3 wrapped up, it does feel abundantly clear that Shauna will have a huge story ahead in the present. After the whole incident with Melissa, it seems like she is more willing than ever to accept her wild tendencies. She still cherishes the idea of being the Antler Queen, and that does spell danger for almost everyone around her.

Even in the midst of that, though, there are also some other questions that you have to actively think about here. What’s a big one? Well, that’s as simple as whether or not we are going to be seeing her ever reunite with Jeff and Callie again, given that the two could be very much in the wind after the truth came out about Callie and Lottie.

Speaking to Gold Derby, Melanie Lynskey indicated that she may not know what the future holds; however, she also does still want to work alongside some of her regular co-stars:

“I do think it’s so terrifying for her to be understood and unconditionally loved by somebody, and she was just starting to kind of accept that that might be possible, and then, you know, there’s always the consequences of your own actions. So she’s facing that right now. She can’t help herself. She can’t be settled. But I really hope that, at least I hope to have scenes with Warren [Kole].”

Given how incredibly entertaining the dynamic between Jeff and Shauna is, we more than expect them to be around each other at some point. We cannot speak to whether or not that is going to happen early on in the season but after the fact? Well, that does very-much seem possible.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

