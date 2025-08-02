Virgin River season 7 premiere date: An August 2025 update

As some of you may be aware at this point, production on Virgin River season 7 has already come and gone. With that, another question looms: When are we actually going to see the series back on the air?

For the time being, there is no direct evidence to suggest that the Alexandra Breckenridge – Martin Henderson drama will be back this year, though at the same time, there is hardly no real reason to rule it out. This is not a show that has a long post-production window, which means that there is a lot of work here that can be done within a relatively short amount of time. It would be almost foolish to suggest that we couldn’t have more around Christmastime but if you are Netflix, there may simply be no real need for it.

What’s the reasoning behind that? Well, all you have to do is look at the fact that they already have the final season of Stranger Things for the holidays and without question that is going to be their focus for the foreseeable future — not that this comes as all that much of a surprise. The may need more programming come January or February, and that is where we have Virgin River projected for the time being. Because of that, it is hard to imagine that we are getting much in the way of premiere-date news this month — or shortly after this, either.

So what will the next season of the show actually look like? It is going to start off most likely be resolving the big Charmaine cliffhanger and then from there, raise a lot of questions when it comes to what Mel and Jack want out of their future. The series has already been renewed for a season 8, so there is no cause for concern there.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Virgin River right now, including what else is ahead from a casting point of view

What do you most want to see moving into Virgin River season 7?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — be sure to keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







