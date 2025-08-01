The Witcher season 4 premiere date: An August 2025 update

Given that today marks the official start of August, doesn’t it feel on some level like news on The Witcher season 4 should be on the horizon?

There are so many different things to think about at this point, but we should start things off by noting the following: Of course, we’re eager to see what the show looks like moving forward! This is the first season to feature Liam Hemsworth as the new Geralt and at this point, we are still waiting for some early footage. The only real sighting we have of the character now is the image above — and yea, this is not giving us a great sense of what lies ahead here.

Now if there is something that we can say that comes across as good news, it is simply this: We are reasonably optimistic that there is a chance that we will hear something more before August is over. All things considered, why wouldn’t we? We are talking here about a show that has been off the air for a long time and beyond just that, we also think that there are some gaps in the lineup at Netflix. Sure, they’ve got Wednesday airing in batches in August and September, but it feels like there is room for a AAA release between then and Stranger Things airing the fifth and final season a little bit later this year.

Beyond the fourth season, remember that The Witcher has already been renewed for its own fifth and final chapter … though we do think that we are going to be waiting a while to get more news.

What are you the most eager to see moving into The Witcher season 4?

Do you think the show is really going to be launching at some point in the fall? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

