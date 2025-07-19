The Witcher season 4 premiere date: A July 2025 update

Is there a chance that we are going to get more news on The Witcher season 4 between now and the end of July? Let’s just say that for now, there is not a lot of information out there all about it.

However, here is some of what we know about the fantasy epic starring Liam Hemsworth — production has been done for a while. Not only that, but the folks have Netflix have already indicated that we will get it at some point before the year is up. It does remain a little bit strange that we do not have a premiere date for it given that we do for a number of big-budget shows already in between Wednesday and Stranger Things.

So what is going on with The Witcher at this point? If we were to make some sort of prediction here, it is that we will see the adaptation back at some point in October, which would place it right between the other two shows. Netflix may feel less of a reason to rush an announcement here, given that Stranger Things is one of their biggest hits ever and needs more of a lead-up.

Also, we do think it is worth noting that Hemsworth’s arrival as Geralt (replacing Henry Cavill) has already led to a great deal of chatter and speculation. Can he fill the shows of the original series star? Is it going to be a distraction? Sure, Netflix has released the image above but in general, they have been reasonably cagey when it comes to teasing some of what is coming up next. We just hope that there is plenty of action and drama; plus, the show sets the stage for season 5 in compelling fashion. (For those unaware, season 5 is set to be the final one.)

What are you most eager to see entering The Witcher season 4 when it premieres?

