Silo season 3 premiere date: An August 2025 update

At some point between now and the end of August, are we finally going to get some more news about Silo season 3? There is certainly a case to be made!

Where do we start off in this piece? It does make sense on some level to go ahead and issue a reminder that the Apple TV+ show has already wrapped up production on this chapter. Seasons 3 and 4 were ordered at the same time, with the plan then being that the fourth season would be the final one. This allows the producers to better prepare a suitable ending and honestly, we’re happy for that since not every show gets one.

Another great thing about the seasons being ordered so fast is that it makes it to where there is less time between seasons. Our hope at this point is that the third season premieres before the year is over, perhaps at some point in November. If that transpires, we at least think there is a chance we hear about a premiere date before August is done. If not then, doesn’t September make a lot of sense?

In general, we just believe there are a lot of reasons to hope for more Silo news here, with the biggest one being that Apple does need some sort of top-tier hit if the goal is to lift the schedule to new heights close to the end of 2025. This season is poised to be exciting and also ambitious, especially since last season ended with a flashback that really should allow us to learn more now about how these structures were created in the first place. It also seems like there is a plan to incorporate Juliette more in the next season, despite the character being less present in the source material.

