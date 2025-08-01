The Studio season 2 premiere date: A July 2025 update

With us at the end of July, are we close to getting some more news when it comes to The Studio season 2 at Apple TV+?

Well, the first thing we can say here is that there are a couple of reasons why there could be a lot of conversation about the show right now. For starters, it generated a lot of nominations for the Emmys. also, Seth Rogen is promoting his upcoming season of Platonic, and that may lead to even more questions on his other show.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more TV reactions and reviews!

Now, this is where we do unfortunately have to come in here with some of the bad news: We do not expect a lot of insight on The Studio in the near future. While we are happy to know it is coming back, you do have to remember that a show of this magnitude takes a lot of time and effort to make. You have a lot of big names you are trying to book, and a lot of the episodes are even filmed in a way that is pretty time-consuming.

Our general sentiment at this point is that Rogen and his creative partner Evan Goldberg are probably going to take their time in order to make the next season happen. We would be pretty shocked personally if we hear anything major about filming or a premiere date until next year. The ideal situation at present is that we’re going to have a chance to see it back moving into the end of 2026 or the first half of 2027.

It is hard with a show like this to really speculate too hard on what we want to see; yet, it would be nice if we have had more of a consistent story next time. Season 1 had some high highs with the Kool-Aid movie, but it was only a part of so much of the show.

Related – Be sure to get some other news right now when it comes to The Studio, including more guest stars

What are you the most eager to see on The Studio season 2?

Are there any guest stars in particular you are eager to see? Be sure to share below! Once you do, come back here for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







