Gen V season 2 finale spoilers: ‘Insane’ ending ahead?

For those who are not currently aware, the Gen V season 2 premiere is less than two months away — and yes, it will be crazy.

So, how much are we talking here? Well, remember for a moment how Marie, Emma, and Jordan are even back at Godolkin in the first place. Based on the trailer that was released, Annie breaks them out with the intended goal of having them work to stop a mysterious program. They have to be at the school in order to make it happen, and the institution is being led by someone in Cipher who may very well have quite the ax to grind. Based on what we’ve heard about the character so far, this is someone who has a real goal of trying to train the Supes at the school to be almost members of a military force.

Speaking more about all of this, and the potential end to the season, in a new interview with Decider, here is some of what Derek Luh had to say:

“Godolkin is a mess … We have a new dean who is very, very interesting. He’s very interesting, that’s all I’m gonna say — watch that guy. And then chaos ensues and it’s just absolutely insane all the way to the end.”

Does this mean that we’re going to be getting a cliffhanger, or at least something that is tied in a way into what is here on The Boys season 5? For the time being, that is something that we have to wonder about. While we do continue to think that the shows contain a lot of standalone material, there is no denying that they are in conversations with one another. In a lot of ways, you can argue that they really should be given that the flagship show is ending with the fifth season. If there was ever a time to properly set the stage for something big, the end of Gen V season 2 is it.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

