Brilliant Minds season 2 casts Porsha Williams, more

As we get prepared to see Brilliant Minds season 2 on NBC this fall, why not go ahead and celebrate some of the latest casting news? This time around, we have some scoop that appeals to everyone, whether you be an old-school superhero fan or someone who adores The Real Housewives.

Let’s start here with Laura Vandervoort. According to TVLine, the one-time Supergirl on Smallville is going to be appearing in the season 2 premiere (airing September 22) as Cynthia, described as “a mother of two whose MMA fighter husband starts experiencing strange symptoms.” In other words, it is pretty clear that she is going to be tied to one of the patient-of-the-week stories.

Meanwhile, the aforementioned site also notes that Porsha Williams of The Real Housewives of Atlanta is also going be playing Bitsy, known as “a real housewife of the Upper West Side who knows all the gossip about everyone.” We do tend to think that this is going to be a really fun part, but how will it tie into some of the cases? That remains to be seen.

For the time being, one of our hopes here is that moving into the Brilliant Minds premiere, we also do tend to hear a little bit more about Dr. Wolf when it comes to his father. We know that bringing in Mandy Patinkin as that role was one of the cooler things about the start of the season, and that is absolutely some momentum that we would like to see continue. While this show may often be a procedural, you do still need to sprinkle in some of those serialized elements in order to stand out further.

