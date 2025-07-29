Brilliant Minds season 2 premiere date revealed at NBC

If you have been eager to see Brilliant Minds season 2 over on NBC, we have some news now that is worthy of celebration!

Today, the folks over at the network have confirmed that on Monday, September 22, you are going to be seeing the Zachary Quinto medical drama back. Based on what we saw at the end of last season, we do think that the situation with Dr. Wolf and his father will be front and center. How can it not, when you consider just how difficult and emotional fraught the whole issue is at this point? There is so much that we are going to see the writers and producers comb over here.

Now that we do know when Brilliant Minds is going to be coming back, there is another question that you have to consider at this point: When are you going to be seeing some footage? Our hope is that at some point in August, something more could focus and for one simple reason: Why make us wait any longer than this? What would the logic be in that?

We also tend to think that an earlier press campaign for Brilliant Minds season 2 would be pretty important for one other reason, as well: Reminding people that the series is actually back. Remember that the first season wrapped several months ago, meaning that it had a longer break between seasons than a lot of other shows. It is an uphill battle but at the same time, it has one of the better lead-ins that is out there at the moment in The Voice. That helped it in season 1, and we tend to think that it will again.

