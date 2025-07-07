Brilliant Minds season 2 spoilers: The latest new additions

We recognize that it has been an extremely long wait to get more news on Brilliant Minds season 2 — with that, we are pleased to have it now!

According to a new report coming in right now from Deadline, Brian Altemus and John Clarence Stewart are both going to be regulars in the Zachary Quinto show moving forward. For a few more details about their exact roles, all you have to do is look below.

Altemus – The Shelter actor is taking on the role of Dr. Charlie Porter, described as “the new neurology resident who is guarded, competitive and hiding something from his fellow doctors. Charlie believes in winning and sees medicine not as a calling, but a sport.”

Stewart – Meanwhile, the Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist alum is Dr. Anthony Thorne, “a mid-career ER doctor who’s grown a little too comfortable with the maxim that emergency medicine is blue-collar work. Dr. Thorne is charmingly acerbic, allergic to anything or anyone too earnest, and believes helping a little for all is better than doing the most for a few, putting him in direct conflict with Dr. Wolf.”

We know that moving into the second season already, one of the big storylines is going to revolve around Dr. Wolf doing whatever he can to untangle an emotionally charged situation revolving around his father, played by Mandy Patinkin. We do tend to think that it is going to take up a great deal of emotional bandwidth but at the same time, this is a medical procedural — there are going to be a lot of other cases that Wolf continues to take on and given that the medical field is ever-changing, we do anticipate that there are going to be a handful of characters who come and go.

