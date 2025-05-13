Brilliant Minds season 2 premiere date hopes after renewal

Earlier this week, it was officially confirmed that a Brilliant Minds season 2 is very much coming to NBC down the line. Now, this does bring us to the next big question: When are we going to see the show premiere?

Well, the first thing to note is that the plan is for this show to be coming up Monday nights at 10:00 p.m. Eastern, the same spot that it was in back in season 1. The plan here is to clearly establish some sort of consistency, but also do something that is rather different from what we are seeing elsewhere in the medical-drama genre. (We should note that following the massive success of The Pitt earlier this year, these series could be more omnipresent than ever.)

As for an exact Brilliant Minds season 2 premiere date, let’s just say that the show could be coming either in late September or early October. There is no reason to think at this point that we are on the precipice of some radical change with when NBC wants to premiere their shows, mostly because this is the formal start of the fall season. Odds are you will get a huge chunk of season 2 in the fall, and it will end at some point in 2026.

What will the story be for the new season?

Well, based on what we know at the moment, we firmly anticipate that a huge part of the narrative is going to revolve around Dr. Wolf and his father, who has come back into his life, but also for one of the more selfish reasons possible: Trying to save himself. The moral and emotional complications here could be at a peak, and we are thoroughly excited to see how he navigates through some of this.

