Brilliant Minds renewed for season 2 over at NBC

Even though the first season of Brilliant Minds wrapped up on NBC months ago, rest assured that there will be more. A season 2 for the series is officially on the way!

Today, the folks at the network made this big decision and beyond just that, noted that the Zachary Quinto drama is going to be airing on Monday nights following The Voice once more. According to a report from TVLine, it is going to have more of a typical “full season,” and that means something in the 18-22 episode range.

Are we surprised about the renewal? Not too much. After all, NBC canceled a ton of shows last week and within that, had a prime opportunity to give Brilliant Minds the boot. That did not happen and instead, they continued to have faith that the medical show would find a way to succeed. Long hiatuses can at times be a significant concern but at the same time, it is not always a huge deterrent if you can do a good enough job building your audience in the months off the air.

Of course, there will be more time to talk about premiere date windows over the course of the next several months. Our hope is that there is going to be a chance to learn something more about guest stars or stories over the next few months. We do not necessarily think that there is any reason for any elements of the story from here on out to be rushed; instead, the new season can take its time handling whatever is next. That includes the relationship between Wolf and his father, which took a major turn following the events of the season 1 finale.

