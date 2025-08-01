Dexter: Resurrection season 1 episode 6 spoilers: The next target…

As we prepare to see Dexter: Resurrection season 1 episode 6 on Showtime, it already feels like everything is about to blow up. How can it not?

Let’s just put things in the following way — entering the next installment, there is perhaps more eyes on Dexter / Red than ever. Mia is behind bars, and there is a chance that she may tell Charley about the time they spent together. This doesn’t prove that he set her up, but there is still a lot to consider. Take, for starters, the simple fact that Lowell is dead and shortly after, this happened to Mia. Red just turned up and there weren’t these problems before. We have a hard time thinking that Charley will not connect some dots or at least suspect him.

Below, you can check out the full Dexter: Resurrection season 1 episode 6 synopsis with more insight now on what lies ahead:

“As Dexter closes in on a narcissistic murderer, Harrison faces a crisis of identity while trying to find his place in the world. Meanwhile, Batista pursues the connection between the Bay Harbor Butcher and the recent killings in NYC.”

What this synopsis tells us is that Dexter, despite everything he’s already done, is hardly going to slow down when it comes to some of his actions. The person he may be targeting next is the Gemini Killer, mostly because he fits the “narcissistic” bill more than Rapunzel. As for Batista, we tend to think that his big challenge is going to be selling other people on his theories, especially when you remember that he has no real jurisdiction or power in New York. Even if he does have a long and storied career in law enforcement, is that actually going to matter?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

