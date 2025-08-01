Dexter: Resurrection season 1 episode 5: The huge Mia twist

Given the quality of Dexter: Resurrection all season long, can anyone be that shocked that season 1 episode 5 was sensational? The writers have delivered yet another great twist, and it makes us all the more curious when it comes to what the future holds.

After all, Dexter has claimed another victim in Mia … though not by usual his typical MO. He did not kill Lady Vengeance; rather, he framed her for the death of Ryan, presumably clearing Harrison in the process. He managed to deposit his watch as one of her trophies and given his predatory ways, it would make sense for him to be someone who Krysten Ritter’s character would want to kill.

Now that we’ve said all of that, here is where the laundry list of problems start to come into play. First and foremost, Dexter is assuming that this is going to be enough to get people off of his son. While it makes sense on paper, is anyone going to be able to actually place Mia at the scene when she wasn’t there? Also, Leon has already sent Charley (who is also a lawyer?) over to Mia to represent her. She may find it rather suspicious that “Red” bailed on the joint kill, only for her to find herself arrested not too long ago. Also, remember the fact here that Lowell was killed and now, we’ve seen this happen to Mia. At a certain point, Peter Dinklage’s character may start to question what’s going on here with the new member of his club.

Also, Dexter is faking his identity — the more that he does at this point, the more likely it inherently becomes that someone figures out the truth.

We’re at the halfway point of the season now and honestly, we’re just thrilled how great the show continues to be.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

