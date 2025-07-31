Twisted Metal season 2 episode 4: About Quiet’s motives…

Next week on Peacock, you are going to have a chance to see both Twisted Metal season 2 episode 4 as well as episode 5. So what can you expect to see?

First and foremost, let’s just sit here and say that with the tournament looming, we do think that a lot of characters are going to start thinking more actively in terms of what they want — and why wouldn’t they? We are entering a place where everyone has to be selfish with their goals … even if some of their goals are selfless at the same time.

Take, for example, what is coming up for Stephanie Beatriz and her character of Quiet. We know that she has more of a found family around her now, and also a specific goal entering the tournament. That is something that Stephanie Beatriz herself described further in a new interview with Screen Rant:

“She wants to make the world a more equal place for everyone… There are people, after this apocalypse happens, who get trapped inside the cities, and they’re the safe ones. And then there are outsiders, like Quiet and John Doe, played by Anthony Mackie. But who gets to say who’s an insider and an outsider? And how come these cities have just put up walls?”

Is this actually possible? That is the big question right now and for good reason. Just remember for a moment that a lot is depending on what happens at the tournament, and also whether or not Calypso is someone who can really be trusted. At this point, we do at least feel strongly that the stakes are higher than ever.

What do you most want to see when it comes to John and Quiet on Twisted Metal season 2 episode 4?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

