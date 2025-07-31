Smoke season 1 episode 7 video: Michelle wants answers

In just a matter of hours, you are going to have a chance to dive into Smoke season 1 episode 7 over at Apple TV+. Do you want to set the stage further?

Well, if you head over to Broadway World right now, you can see a preview for what is coming up here, and a key scene for Michelle as she tries to figure out a way to prove that Dave is as dangerous as she thinks. In particular, she’s going now to people who are close to Dave, including his partner — someone who has seen her fair share of darkness, but also may be hesitant to talk at first.

Will this eventually change? We ultimately tend to think so, largely because almost nobody out there seems to be altogether comfortable to have Dave in their life. This is someone who is both incredibly narcissistic and emotionally reactive. It may not matter how good the public perceives him to be at his job.

The way we foresee things heading into the remaining episodes this season is quite simple: If Michelle is able to expose the real Dave on a somewhat public level, you can argue that she has a real chance of blowing the whole case wide open. That is something that would be really exciting and fun to watch … or at least whatever you can say is fun when you have a show that is this dark and intense.

Our general feeling at this point is that with there only being a few episodes remaining, almost every part of this show will get more intense. After all, every indication we have is that a lot of loose ends will be tied u by the end of the season.

