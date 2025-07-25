Smoke season 1 episode 7 spoilers: ‘Whitewashed Tombs’

Next week on Apple TV+, you are going to have a chance to see on Smoke season 1 episode 7 a great deal of drama across the board. So, what can you expect?

Well, for starters, let’s just note that “Whitewashed Tombs” is the sort of installment that feels as though it is going to be bringing all sorts of great stuff to the table from top to bottom. There is certainly a reason to think that Dave’s going to be of a different mindset after what happened with Freddy. Is that going to make him more untouchable? Is there a way for Michelle to find a way to take a step forward? These are the sort of things that we’re left to think about for the time being.

To get a few more details now on what lies ahead, be sure to check out the full Smoke season 1 episode 7 synopsis below:

“On the heels of heartache, Calderone clocks in for a covert mission. Gudsen navigates newfound glory — and an unexpected confrontation.”

Ultimately, we do tend to think that this is where are going to be seeing the story heat up — pun intended in some ways. What makes Dave so dangerous is not just his history, but also the terrifying sense of confidence that he has. How do you take down someone so untouchable? You also have to wonder here that at the same time, the police could be hesitant to try to implicate someone who they feel guilty for not capturing in advance. This is where you get into issues related to public trust and some other topics that have been in the conversation on this show for a good while.

Just prepare yourselves for a few more twists — that is something we have seen Smoke do already.

