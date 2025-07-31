Dexter: Resurrection season 1 episode 5 video: A team-up kill?

In just a matter of hours you are going to be seeing Dexter: Resurrection season 1 episode 5 officially arrive — so what is going to transpire?

Well, first and foremost, let’s just go ahead and note that this installment could really work hard to raise a lot of questions about Dexter’s relationship with Mia. Is there a chance that this could turn romantic? Or, could they actually work together on a kill?

If you head over to the link here, you can see a sneak preview now for what lies ahead that features Mia asking if Dexter wants to do a kill together. At first, he thinks that he is making some sort of romantic overture but that is not exactly the case.

We do tend to think that on some level, we are going to see a situation here where Dexter has some big decisions to make. If you think back to the history of the original series, you more than likely know that Dexter would love to be able to find common ground with other people. Having a Dark Passenger is a solitary job and it is a pretty enormous burden. Often, when he has tried to make connections with others, it ends up going sideways. Take what happened with Miguel Prado in season 3.

On paper, it appears as though Dexter and Mia share an MO in wanting to take out bad people. The problem is that Mia doesn’t quite know that … mostly because she does not know who Dexter actually is. Instead, she is moving forward under the thinking that he is Red a.k.a. the Dark Passenger of New York City. Will he ever reveal the truth to her?

