Dexter: Resurrection season 1 episode 5: Michael C. Hall’s tease

Later this week you will see Dexter: Resurrection season 1 episode 5 arrive — and at this point, the stakes are through the roof. How can they not be?

After all, just take a moment and consider some of the carnage that transpired at the end of episode 4. Dexter has reunited with Harrison, but there is no way to know for sure what is going to happen here. At the same time, he’s just murdered Lowell and there is a chance that Leon or Charley eventually finds something out. The danger here is obvious.

So what’s going through Dexter’s mind right now? In an interview with Collider, Michael C. Hall does his best to figure that out:

He’s never been in an environment of more concentrated darkness than he’s in in the threshold of Episode 4. I think it’s reasonable to think that things are going to get pretty colorful and gnarly. I think one thing that Dexter is experiencing with this new lease, or second chance at life, is an appetite to take chances and to do things in new ways and maybe riskier ways. I mean, he’s ultimately honoring the code in a rigid way, but he has this appetite for risk. I think he’s a thrill seeker. He wants to ride increasingly big waves.

In the end, we just have to wait and see how things go, but we do like the Dexter universe the most in the event that there is danger on all sides. We do tend to think he’ll get out of it, mostly due to the fact that there are hopes for a season 2. However, is there a chance for some collateral damage along the way?

What do you most want to see moving into Dexter: Resurrection season 1 episode 5?

