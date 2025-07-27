Dexter: Resurrection season 1 episode 5: EP on Batista’s thinking

As we get prepared to see Dexter: Resurrection season 1 episode 5 on Showtime later this week, there are so many mysteries at play. For starters, how is Harrison going to handle the news that his father is still alive? Or, is he going to be in increased danger over Ryan’s death?

We know that with Angel Batista around, there are perhaps more questions out there right now than ever … and a big one is ultimately rather simple. Why in the world did Batista not tell Harrison that his dad was alive? It turns out there is a pretty good reason…

In a new video over at the link here, showrunner Clyde Phillips gives a little more insight on what is happening with Batista, especially when it comes to Ryan’s death. Because he recently visited Dexter in Iron Lake, he knows it isn’t possible that he killed Ryan. This puts the focus on Harrison and with that, Angel thinks that he has some leverage. In Phillips’ words, a lot of what Angel is thinking here is correct. However, that does not mean that he can prove it — there are a lot of complicating factors here, and that makes the story exciting!

We are at least well-aware that Angel still has six more episodes left to figure this out. It’s such a tough position with him, as it is easy to cheer him on. However, at the same time, we also tend to think that there is a real fear someone kills him. He is a longtime character and we’d love him to be around forever; yet, how does that happen when you are in opposition to both Dexter and his son?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

