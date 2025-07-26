Dexter: Resurrection season 1 episode 5 spoilers: Mia’s next move

Following the events of this week’s Dexter: Resurrection episode, it is easy to assume that Krysten Ritter’s character of Mia has a larger role. How can she not?

First and foremost, just consider what we have learned about “Lady Vengeance” so far. She seems to have a similar code to one Dexter Morgan, as her whole MO is killing predatory men. Meanwhile, she also feels some sort of intrigue by him; she basically invited him into the shower in this past episode, but that was prior to him leaving to take care of some business regarding Lowell.

So is there still to explore more between these two? It feels that way, at least based on what Ritter said (per Variety) while at San Diego Comic-Con:

“She’s immediately intrigued, interested, distrusting, but wants to know more … And she is very forward with him. She grabs a hold of him, and she’s not gonna let go until she’s done playing.”

It may go without saying at this point, but Mia is clearly someone used to getting what she wants — and the fact that she has killed so many people is further proof that she has no real issue being in danger. It is possible that this relationship could be fruitful for both of them, largely because being a killer can be such an isolating job for those involved in it. However, at the same time, you have to remember that Mia still thinks that Dexter is Red — by virtue of that, she may not be able to view him in the way that she can view her. All of this could get incredibly complicated in an incredibly short amount of time.

