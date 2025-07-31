Twisted Metal season 2: Where is Neve Campbell? Did she leave?

We recognize that within the first couple of episodes of Twisted Metal season 2, there are a number of exciting things to talk about. However, there are also some larger questions. Take, for example, what in the world happened to Neve Campbell.

As many of you may be aware at this point, the Scream actress played an important role as Raven throughout the first season of the Peacock series. Yet, it was announced before today’s episodes even premiered that we would have a new version of Raven played by Patty Guggenheim. It is technically not a recast since it is not the same exact character. However, there is inevitably going to be speculation out there.

We shared a quote just last week (per GamesRadar) where executive producer Michael Jonathan Smith expressed how the change works:

“Patty Guggenheim plays Raven. And look, after season one, you get a sense that Raven is like a master puppeteer. And we really want to push that going into season two. So we had this idea in the writers room that Raven like, what if, how does Raven control all of San Francisco? … Well, what if there were multiple ravens, and what if the Raven that we met in season one was actually like just one of those multiple Ravens? So we had to have a boss Raven, and Patty plays this, like overseer Raven, the real Raven, even – incredible. And it allowed us to, you know, bring in this new character.”

So what happened to Campbell’s Raven?

Presumably, she is still out there — but sometimes finding out the reason for an exit can be complicated. Sometimes, it is due to schedules not working out. On other instances, it is tied to story or budget changes. What really matters here is that the new Raven proves entertaining, and we are eager to see that play out.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

