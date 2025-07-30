America’s Got Talent: Unreal gets Howie Mandel Golden Buzzer

We had a feeling entering tonight’s America’s Got Talent episode that there would be potential for a Howie Mandel Golden Buzzer. We got it courtesy of Unreal.

Entering this episode, we had already seen a little bit of what the dance group from India was going to be bringing to the show. They had auditioned years ago but never made it to the live shows, but now, they have a one-way ticket there courtesy of what they did here. They were dangerous, creative, scary, and a whole lot more. We’re not sure what more you could have wanted here.

Not only did Howie give this group the Golden Buzzer, but he also took it another step altogether, noting that they were his favorite act that he’d seen so far this season. We do think that with this sort of horror motif backing them, there is every single reason in the world to think that this group could do really well beyond the show, as well — especially since it does not just feel like every single dance act that we’ve seen.

Will all of this translate to voters? Some of that remains to be seen but at the same time, we do remain very much optimistic. It feels pretty hard to think anything otherwise at this point. The live shows are starting up next month and with that in mind, we are pretty darn eager to see what these acts bring to the table in that environment. It is one thing to rock the auditions; it is another altogether to be present in front of an enormous audience. We’ll just have to wait and see what happens here.

