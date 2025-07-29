America’s Got Talent 20: Unreal dance crew returns

Tomorrow night on NBC you are going to have a chance to see the latest America’s Got Talent season 20 audition show — and a second chance.

A few years back, the Unreal dance crew out of India auditioned for the show and made it close to the live shows. However, they were ultimately cut. So where does that leave them now? Well, consider this a worthy second chance to make a huge impression.

If you head over to TVLine, you can see a new sneak preview that features this group showing just how amazing they are, and who knows? Maybe they could be a favorite to go far in this season! So much of the series is in the end all about timing. Sometimes, it is the right performance at the right time that really changes things, and we tend to think that performances here combine creativity and physicality into something special.

Of course, here is the crazy thing that we can say here — as good as the snippet that we have here, at the same time there are eliminations that happen on this show for almost any reason. Sometimes, they are hard to explain. The biggest thing that we can hope for at this point is simply that every act who makes it to the live shows finds a way to up their game, and deliver something that is even more exciting than what we had a chance to see the first go-around.

As for who else is going to be appearing in this episode, consider the following: There will be singers, some wacky acts, and a whole lot more. In general, this is one of those episodes meant to give you a little bit of everything.

