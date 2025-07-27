America’s Got Talent season 20: When do live shows start?

We know that we are still in the midst of the America’s Got Talent season 20 auditions — so when will the live shows actually start?

Let’s just start first and foremost here by saying that if we had it our way, the auditions would already be over and we’d be moving into Judge Cuts. Unfortunately, NBC and the producers scrapped that round in favor of drawing the auditions out forever. By the time the live shows start, there is a reasonably good chance that you will not even remember what happened in the earlier part of the competition.

Yet, we are where we are here, and there’s nothing we can change. What we can confirm at this point is that the America’s Got Talent live shows will start next month. As NBC themselves have confirmed, you will see the judges and many top acts on live TV starting on Tuesday, August 19; not only that, but there will be a live results show the next day. You know the format of these for the most part, and we are anticipating only a tiny handful of acts from each live show will move on to the next round.

One thing that we do at least like about season 20 is quite simple: We’re not sure that there is some big-time consensus favorite. Instead, we are in this spot where there are a lot of different acts who could win across multiple categories. There is no Richard Goodall situation here, so what will America decide? Honestly, this is one of those things that is really hard to predict. We just hope that there are a number of acts who up their game and by virtue of that, bring a ton of fun into the greater show ecosystem.

