America’s Got Talent video: Darien Johnson & Scott Mathison’s ‘workout’

America's Got Talent is back on NBC next week — why not celebrate with Darien Johnson & Scott Mathison now?

If you head over to the official account for the talent competition show, you can see a sneak preview of what the aforementioned guys are bringing to the table. Both Darien and Scott are fairly well-known on social media already, and when you see all the gym equipment that is on stage with them, it may be easy to just write them off as fitness influencers who will not necessarily translate to a Las Vegas act.

However, all of those assumptions are made before these two start to work their magic. Using barbells and heavy weights, Scott and Darien actually turn this into a strength / dancer act, where they are throwing some of this equipment towards each other in a number of complicated ways. This is extremely difficult work to do, given that it requires not just strength, but also focus and trust in one another. These are not just really heavy weights, but the shape here is clearly not ideal for being thrown around.

The best part is, of course, when Sofia Vergara and Mel B get involved. We never really thought that they were in danger, but the threat of it alone was enough.

Now it goes without saying that these two are going to be moving forward to the next round, and we do actually think that they have some upside in the live shows. A lot of it will depend then on whether or not they are able to up their game. Creativity is always going to be key for the long-term future of any of these acts.

