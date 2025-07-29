Dexter: Resurrection spoilers: Harrison’s moral compass

One of the things that makes Dexter: Resurrection so exciting in general is that there is a lot of uncertainty around certain characters. So, who could be at the center of that? Just think in terms of Jack Alcott as Harrison Morgan. This is someone who was largely maligned by fans back during New Blood and yet, at this point it does feel like the tides have turned to a certain extent. While we are not going to sit around and say that he is anyone’s favorite character, at the same time there has been a push to better understand him now.

Unfortunately, none of this means that Harrison understand himself at all. He killed sexual predator Ryan at the start of the series and yet, he’s still trying to figure out who he is.

To get a little bit more insight right now on this subject, be sure to check out what Jack Alcott had to say to Entertainment Weekly:

“I think he certainly feels empathy … He cares very deeply about what he believes is right and what he believes is wrong. But I don’t think Harrison knows much more than that, because he has a very strong reaction to what he thinks is wrong. There’s a lot of questions… He’s a mess.”

Is the mess going to be getting any easier now that Harrison and Dexter have reunited? That’s hard to imagine given that he previously tried to kill his dad. Yet, we do tend to think that there is a lot of fun that comes with watching these scenes play out — and we are really eager to see how it all plays out from here. Is there any way that Dexter can get forgiveness? It is not going to be easy…

