3 Body Problem season 2 spoilers: The Boys alum signs up!

It has been a rather long time since any major news has dropped regarding a 3 Body Problem season 2 at Netflix. Isn’t it nice for that to change now?

Ultimately, there are a few things that we are more than happy to share today thanks to a report from the streaming service’s own Tudum. First and foremost, The Boys alum Claudia Doumit (Victoria Neuman!) is going to be joining the cast as Captain Van Rijn. Meanwhile, The Serpent actress Ellie de Lange is taking on the role of Ayla. These two parts help to round out the season 2 cast, which is being executive-produced once more by David Benioff and D.B. Weiss alongside Alexander Woo.

Now, the unfortunate news when it comes to 3 Body Problem season 2 is that despite it being so long already since the first season aired, the second season is still a really long ways off from premiering. What we are trying to say at this point is that we hope you are really patient. You are going to need that in order to really make it to the other side of the wait. We do know at least that there is also a season 3 coming, and that the overall plan here is to completely fully the story from the source material. If you were worried about that after season 1 came and went rather quickly, don’t be.

Without saying too much more, let’s just indicate that the next chapter of the show is poised to be dramatic, exciting, and a whole lot more — basically, everything that you could have possibly hoped for and then some.

