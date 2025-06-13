3 Body Problem season 2 premiere date: A June 2025 update

As we approach the midway point now of June, is there some big news on the horizon for 3 Body Problem season 2? There is, without question, a case to be made for it. Just remember that it has been a long time already since the premiere of season 1; also, the Netflix drama has already been renewed through season 3, which should conclude the story as currently envisioned.

So is there anything more that we can say now? Let’s just say that we’ve got both good and bad news…

Where do we start? Well, the good news here is that we have a better sense as to when 3 Body Problem is going to be entering production on the next chapter. The bad news? You are still going to be waiting a while. According to Collider, filming for the second season could be kicking off in Hungary later this summer. The crazy part? The report notes that the cast and crew could be working until all the way in 2027! If accurate, that is a really long time to work on a singular project, even if the two seasons are shot back-to-back with just a tiny break in between.

As for the reason why we could see the series moving to Hungary after spending the first go-around in the UK, it could be tied to cost considerations. This is an extremely ambitious and pricey show to make and in some ways, you have to save money where you can. We’re just glad that there are more seasons coming, largely because there was never a guarantee of it. There are so many adaptations, especially within this genre, that do not end up getting to tell the full scope of their story.

