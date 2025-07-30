The Snake season 1 episode 6: Who was eliminated?

At one point during The Snake season 1 episode 6 on Fox tonight, we saw a number of contestants buried alive. Yet, whose game is actually buried for good?

Well, Jordan was made the Snake following the aforementioned challenge and at the end of the chain of safety this go around, Christine was sent out of the game. She did feel a little bit betrayed, especially since a lot of contestants thought that Jordan would keep her over the bigger threat in the Mayor. Yet, this is where we are, and a lot seems to be stemmed more towards the lack of conversations Christine had with her. That’s why with a show like this, you really have to manage every single relationship if you want to stay alive.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some more reality TV updates now!

Perhaps the most interesting thing about this week is that despite starting the episode off with a disadvantage, Derek still found a way to stick around — he remains a threat to a good many people in the game, but he seems to have the backing of a few and for now, that seems to be enough.

Is there a clear favorite to win the whole game? At this point, we tend to think it is Frankie. Kethryn seemed to be in a great spot for a while but as of late, the target on her has been growing steadily. We do not think that you necessarily need to lie and backstab to make it really far here; instead, the whole point of The Snake is simply about being liked! We have seen on multiple occasions in the game already that there are a number of different ways to go about that happening. Shadiness is not always for the best.

Related – Be sure to get more thoughts on The Snake now, including what lies ahead next week

What did you think about the overall events of The Snake season 1 episode 6?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







