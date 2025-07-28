Law & Order: Organized Crime season 6: New reason for hope?

If you were still hoping to see Law & Order: Organized Crime season 6 eventually be renewed over on Peacock, there is hope!

After all, just consider some of the information that we have from the NBC fall schedule — namely, the simple fact that the Christopher Meloni series will be airing season 5 starting in September. It is worth noting that the original plan was for The Hunting Party to air on Thursdays, but it has been pushed back to midseason.

If you are to read the tea leaves on a lot of this stuff right away here, we can start off by noting that Organized Crime is in a spot now where it can get so much more sampling. If Peacock / Universal were going to cancel the show, we have a hard time thinking it would be on the air this fall at all. There were a number of people who flocked over to streaming to see the fifth season, but that’s not the case for everyone! In the end, we recognize that there are a lot of people out there who have not had an opportunity to see it yet.

As for whether or not there is some specific renewal timeline when it comes to a season 6, there is a chance that you will be waiting for a good while. Our hope is that by the end of the year, we at least get some more clarity on it. Just cross your fingers and hope — we do tend to think that Elliot Stabler is essential to what the franchise wants to have on-screen, regardless of whether or not he ends up with Benson. (Of course, we are still crossing our fingers for that.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

