Law & Order: Organized Crime star Christopher Meloni books new role

Is there a reason to be worried about the future of Law & Order: Organized Crime over at Peacock? It makes sense to think about it, mostly because of some new casting intel that is out there.

According to a new report coming in right now from TVLine, Christopher Meloni is poised to star in an upcoming Hulu series titled 17 Sundays from This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman, who also has another show at the service in Paradise. This new show is set to be a generational story within the world of the NFL, and there are obvious some clear This Is Us connections here already. Apparently, Shameless alum William H. Macy is also involved here in a role that has yet to be fully disclosed.

Now here is what we can say about the future of Law & Order: Organized Crime — according to the aforementioned publication, there is a path where Meloni could do both. The Fogelman series will film later this year, whereas another season of the crime drama would film next year. First and foremost, though, Peacock has to figure out whether or not they want to bring it back. Streaming numbers are not made available to the public and because of that, there are a lot of questions that we are left to wonder about its profitability and also value to the larger brand.

Of course, we are moving forward with the pretty-clear assumption that almost everything that Fogelman does is gold these days. Sure, you’ve got the aforementioned shows, but we are also looking back to the brilliant but sadly canceled musical comedy Galavant.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

