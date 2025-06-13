Law & Order: Organized Crime season 6: What series star wants

We do recognize that as of this writing, there is no official confirmation that a Law & Order: Organized Crime season 6 is happening at Peacock. Are we hopeful? Sure, but we also (clearly) need to have a lot of patience as we go from point A to point B in this process.

First and foremost, remember that the streaming service has to analyze a lot of the numbers and figure out what they want to do based on that. Meanwhile, budgets have to be set and possible schedules established. We tend to think that back when the show was moved from NBC, it was done so with the idea that it would have a much longer life there … but time will tell.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get other reactions and reviews!

While star Christopher Meloni was not able to confirm much of anything on the future of Law & Order: Organized Crime recently to TV Insider, he had the following to say on the story itself:

I hope it’s something that pushes the boundaries, provocative storytelling in this crime-family drama. I hope all the actors that surround me have a larger slice of the pie because I think ensemble pieces appeal to me. I think there is more room to tell stories in the dynamic and relationships. I feel we did it this year. We took advantage of the Peacock platform, which allows for a little more elbow room for storytelling. I hope we continue that trend.

We certainly do think that there will be more of this in season 6, especially since we view (for the most part) season 5 as really just a testing ground for the show on Peacock. The powers-that-be had to figure out if the series would work there and what they could experiment with. Now, they can most likely move forward in a way that is even more confident than what we have seen so far.

Do you want to see a Law & Order: Organized Crime season 6 happen at Peacock?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get all sorts of other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







