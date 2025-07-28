The Hunting Party season 2 premiere date delayed; what to expect

At first, it appeared as though we were going to be seeing The Hunting Party season 2 on NBC later this fall. However, quite a bit has changed!

Today, it was confirmed that the network is now holding the Melissa Roxburgh series is going to be on hold until we get around to midseason, and that could mean at any point between January and the start of spring. In its place, the fifth season of Law & Order: Organized Crime is going to be airing in its place, after it aired earlier this year on Peacock. That may give that show a shot in the arm, but time will tell.

As for what this means for The Hunting Party, the simple answer we can give is that it will allow the creative team, writers, and cast more opportunities to get everything together leading into the start of the season. We hope that it does continue to have a chance to tell great stories and get solid relationship-building — and also that it continues to be a darkhorse success. The series had some DNA to a long-running hit in The Blacklist, though it may not have the style or the charisma of that show just yet. There is still time to see if some of that changes, though, no?

Because of the delay as to when The Hunting Party is going to premiere, odds are we will not see any more footage of it until at least the end of the year — and that’s if we are lucky. There may still be a little bit of flux that ends up happening here depending on what exactly NBC wants for it.

