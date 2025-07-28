Call the Midwife season 15 filming wraps in Hong Kong

We know that starting this Christmas, you are going to see Call the Midwife season 15 begin in earnest with a special. We already know that a part of that is going to contain a visit to Hong Kong.

Is this the first season of the BBC One institution with an international setting? Hardly but at the same time, we enjoy every opportunity that we get here. This one feels even more special when you think a little bit about how this season could be the last proper one for a while. The network has already denied rumors of a series coming to a close — there is a prequel coming alongside a feature film but at some point, another season proper of the show is coming.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get even more TV reactions and reviews!

In a post on Instagram, here is what the official Call the Midwife account had to say about this filming milestone:

News! Call the Midwife filming completes in Hong Kong! … We’re hitting the road! It’s been an amazing shoot here in the Far East, but now our team return to the UK to take a short break before continuing their filming.

Ultimately, we are curious just how the story will unfold in Hong Kong and of course, what kind of challenges await them there. Doesn’t it feel like there will be quite a few? The characters are slowly moving forward in time and we do tend to think that for season 15, the rise of hospital births is going to be at least one of the big things that you have to watch out for.

Following the Christmas Special, be prepared for new episodes of the season proper to arrive at some point in January in the UK and March / April in the US. This is at least based on what we’ve seen in the past.

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts right now on Call the Midwife, including the latest premiere date hopes

What do you most want to see moving into Call the Midwife season 15?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







