Call the Midwife season 15 premiere date: A June 2025 update

Is there a chance that we are going to get a Call the Midwife season 15 premiere date between now and the end of the month? If not, can we at least settle for some further news on the show’s future?

Well, as per usual here, we absolutely do have a lot to discuss as we look towards the future of the BBC show … but we should start it off here by getting some of the bad news out of the way. If you are wanting exact premiere date news this month, you are going to be stuck waiting a while — and it really does not matter if you are in the US or the UK. The series will inevitably return in both countries on Christmas Day; that is a sure thing. That episode has actually already filmed!

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get further TV reactions and reviews!

Beyond the special, season 15 proper of Call the Midwife is being filmed right now. There is currently an Easter-themed installment being shot, and we of course tend to think that a lot of other major checkpoints over the course of the year are going to be shown off. There will be drama, heartfelt moments, and most likely new faces — though we do think the producers are not going to be keen to show off a lot at present. For the time being, all of it just feels a little bit too early.

We do not think that there are going to be any fundamental changes as to when the series returns for season 15 proper. If we were to make a general prediction, it is that we’ll see it arrive in America come spring and in the UK in January.

Related – Be sure to get some more news right now on Call the Midwife, including why Matthew will most likely not return

What are you most eager to see moving into Call the Midwife season 15?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some more updates coming up soon.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







