Call the Midwife season 15: Is Matthew return unlikely?

Just in case you were curious if Matthew is ever coming back to Call the Midwife, let’s just say it is doubtful. How else can you view it based on some comments from actor Olly Rix?

At this point, it has been more than a year since Trixie’s on-screen husband departed to New York City for a financial opportunity, causing her to move as well. Yet, at the same time she did still have a presence in Poplar in season 14, and we certainly hope that there is more of her story to tell.

As for Rix, let’s just say that a return is pretty unlikely, especially due to some comments he gave to Hello! Magazine about his time on the show:

“It’s hard for me to talk about that show. I don’t love talking about it … I’m very fortunate. Most jobs, I think of very fondly but you do, of course, leave them in the past and move on and develop new work.

“With that project in particular, I didn’t like the way it ended and I didn’t think they treated me with much integrity or respect, and I didn’t like that … I think it’s just best left in the past and not discussed much more.”

We should note that a spokesperson for Call the Midwife responded to Rix’s comments with the following (to the aforementioned publication):

“We don’t accept this. Call the Midwife is a drama that prides itself on providing a supportive, inclusive and nurturing filming environment, and we are known for the family atmosphere on our set. Series 15 is currently filming and we look forward to sharing this exciting new series with our beloved audience.”

We can’t speak to anything on the personal side of the things for Olly; we will say that Matthew’s season 13 storyline did make him rather unlikable, and we hope that Trixie has a way to move forward. That may actually be the best thing now for all parties involved.

