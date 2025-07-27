Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, 7/27?

Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? We know that the show has been off the air as of late. With that, is the trend about to continue?

Well, this is the rare spot where we can come in here and share some pretty good news: You will have a chance to see the comedy show return to the air! The plan is for it to arrive at around 11:05 p.m. Eastern time, meaning right after a new episode of The Gilded Age and then a repeat of the same exact episode.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get all sorts of other TV reactions and reviews!

As for what Oliver is going to talk about, let’s just say that the possibilities there feel pretty endless. You can make a case that he is going to take a little bit of time to discuss the latest headlines in the current administration. Yet, at the same time, we do wonder if the host will address the end of The Late Show over at CBS. He made a brief cameo last week on his former colleague Stephen Colbert’s show, and we certainly think there is a lot of love between the two parties.

Of course, even in the midst of all of this we do not quite think that the genera bread and butter of Last Week Tonight will change all that much. This is a show that thieves on humor, but also informative long-form segments. We certainly think that the latter will be what commands a good bit of time when it eventually arrives on YouTube, let alone during the show tonight.

One more thing…

How much is John going to talk about the debut of the Moon Mammoths? He showed up in person to honor the temporarily re-branded Minor League Baseball team and because of that, he may not feel a need to say much else.

What do you think moving into the next episode of Last Week Tonight with John Oliver?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are other updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







