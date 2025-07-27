Grantchester season 10 episode 8 spoilers: The big finale!

Next week on PBS, you are going to have a chance to see Grantchester season 10 episode 8 — what more can we say now?

Well, first and foremost, let’s just go ahead and note that this is the all-important finale, which means that there could be more emotional stuff here than we’ve seen in quite some time. Also, go ahead and remember here that season 11 has already been confirmed to be the final one, meaning that almost every single thing you get from here on out is going to be emotional. At the very least, that is something that we are more than a little bit prepared to see.

Below, you can see the full Grantchester season 10 episode 8 synopsis with more information on what lies ahead:

Alphy and Geordie keep an eye on rising tensions as a controversial figure is invited to speak at the university. When a murder is committed, however, they disagree on how to approach the case.

No matter what happens here, we do tend to think that we are going to see the story end in a spot that is emotional and a little bit complex. There could be an element of closure but at the same time, it would make sense to at least leave a few questions open for Alphy and Georgie. The biggest bummer to us about the show ending is that Alphy has really only been around for a short period of time; it would have been great to get some other opportunities to learn about this character, even if the producers have done their best.

Above all else, the top thing we are going to miss about the show is the sense of escapism it eventually provided, almost no matter the mystery out there.

