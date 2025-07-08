Grantchester season 11 to be final one on ITV, PBS

We already knew that a Grantchester season 11 is going to be coming to PBS and ITV — unfortunately, this is where we have the bad news.

Today, it was confirmed by PBS / Masterpiece that the upcoming season of the British drama will be the final one. In a way, we can’t be bitter since it has had a tremendous opportunity to be around for longer than a decade. It just stinks because we’re still getting to know Alphy and in theory, you want to believe that a show like this can go on forever. After all, Call the Midwife has been around for a decade and a half … but that’s the exception more so than the norm.

In a series of statements on the Masterpiece site, here is what some key parties had to say:

Daisy Coulam, writer, series creator and executive producer – “At its heart,Grantchester is a show about the power of friendship and love. We’ve been so lucky over the last 11 series to experience that on and off screen. For over a decade now – cast and crew (many who’ve been there since the beginning) have met each summer to film. And it’s been an absolute joy. Thank you to James Runcie for entrusting us with his characters. Thank you to the lovely people of real Grantchester. Thank you to everyone who’s been a part of the show in any way – big or small. I’ll miss you terribly.”

Emma Kingsman-Lloyd, Executive Producer for Kudos – “We are absolutely delighted to be returning for another series of Grantchester adventures. After eleven incredible series, and the most wonderful experiences with a fantastic cast and crew, we have decided to bid a very fond farewell to our favorite crime fighting duo. Audiences are in for the most ambitious and thrilling series yet – Geordie and Alphy are going out with a bang!”

Susanne Simpson, MASTERPIECE Head of Scripted Content and Executive Producer – “Grantchester has been one of the rare series that has a certain magic to everything about it. The show has found its way into the hearts of countless MASTERPIECE viewers with its warmth, humor, and sense of community. It has been a joy to work with the brilliant team – producers, writer, cast and crew – behind Grantchester and I cannot thank them enough for their talent and dedication. We are so proud to have been a part of this extraordinary partnership for so long.”

Robson Green – “From the very beginning, I have had the incredible fortune to be part of this extraordinary team of talented, passionate, and dedicated individuals who have become more than colleagues. They have become family. I have made friendships forged through shared laughter, challenges, and triumphs. The bonds we’ve formed extend far beyond the camera lens, and I know that they will endure long after the final scene within the Grantchester world has been filmed. Thank you to everyone who has been part of this incredible journey. Emma Kingsman-Lloyd and Daisy Coulam… from that very first day you gave me the extraordinary opportunity to be part of this experience It has been an honor to share in the magic of Grantchester, and I am forever grateful for the memories, the friendships, and the love that this journey has given me. I hope I made you proud.”

Rishi Nair – “It’s been the greatest honor to step into the world of Grantchester and be part of a show with so much heart. Over two seasons — and now as we begin filming our third — I’ve had the privilege of telling stories that mean so much to so many, and I’m deeply thankful for that. As we begin filming this final chapter, I do so with a full heart and endless gratitude — for the memories, the friendships, and the incredible journey we’ve shared. To the entire cast and crew — thank you for your unwavering support, love, and warmth that you all bring onto set every day. Working alongside you all, and more importantly getting to know you, has been a true privilege and joy.”

Now, let’s just hope that the series does still up coming to a fitting conclusion.

