Grantchester season 10 episode 5 spoilers: Leonard’s hard time

As we look towards Grantchester season 10 episode 5 on PBS, we do tend to think that we are set for something great. To be specific, it seems like we are going to have one of the most important stories for Leonard we have seen so far.

One of the things that the British drama has long done a good job at is finding a way to give this character so much humanity and so many natural flaws. He is eagerly one of the most fascinating people who we have within this world, but we are pretty darn worried for whatever the long-term future could look like.

Below, you can check out the full Grantchester season 10 episode 5 synopsis with more insight on what is to come:

Leonard’s drinking lands him in a prison cell overnight. When he wakes up, the consequences only escalate from there.

Now, let’s just cross our fingers and hope that these consequences are not the sort that the character eventually loses everything that is important to him. We do tend to think that the show is not going to go too far down that road, mostly for one simple reason: What would the fun be in that? Why torment us on that level? We do tend to think that even with a crime drama like this, the producers do want there to be some optimistic outcomes here and there — and is that really too much to ask for? We don’t tend to think so anyway.

One more interesting thing to note here is that we’re officially at the halfway point of the season — from here on out, we do imagine that everything is going to get more intense. We just hope that you’re ready to see it all play out.

