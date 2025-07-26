Gen V season 2 spoilers: EP on honoring Chance Perdomo

Even through the first sneak preview we have seen for Gen V season 2, one thing is abundantly clear: The producers have every intention of honoring the late Chance Perdomo in every way.

As many of you may be aware, the actor (who played Andre throughout the first season) passed away right before production on the season was meant to begin. Filming was delayed and scripts were reconfigured, and the end result of this is a product that will look to pay tribute to both the performer as well as the character.

Speaking per Entertainment Weekly while at San Diego Comic-Con, showrunner Michele Fazekas noted that honoring Chance was a top priority:

“[That was] probably the No. 1 thing we wanted to do … Just watching the show and watching even just the trailer for it … we did it so long ago and I remember being in the writer’s room and talking about how important it was to honor him. And then when you watch the show, he exists throughout the entire season. It was, in many ways, about Andre and about Chance. And, yeah, I’m very proud of that actually.”

It does help Gen V that many characters aboard season 2 were tied to him in important ways. Andre’s father still has an enormous role to play moving forward, whereas many of his friends in Marie, Emma, and Jordan will still be front and center. The show is still going to be zany and chaotic, but there is a different undercurrent now — an emotional core that will likely be accessed across multiple parts of the season. We also have a hard time thinking that season 2 will be the final one, so the story for these characters could continue for a while.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

