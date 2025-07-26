Twisted Metal season 2 spoilers: The new Raven?

In less than one week’s time you are finally going to see the Twisted Metal season 2 premiere arrive over on Peacock. So what is there to be excited about at the moment?

Well, let’s just say that there could be both anything and everything on the way with a show this crazy, especially since the famed tournament will be around in earnest over the course of the next batch of episodes. There are a lot of familiar faces coming on board, and then there is Raven. Or, at the very least, a new version of Raven.

So what is the difference between this one and what we saw from Neve Campbell last season? Well, speaking at the official panel at SDCC (per GamesRadar), executive producer Michael Jonathan Smith had the following to say:

“Patty Guggenheim plays Raven. And look, after season one, you get a sense that Raven is like a master puppeteer. And we really want to push that going into season two. So we had this idea in the writers room that Raven like, what if, how does Raven control all of San Francisco? … Well, what if there were multiple ravens, and what if the Raven that we met in season one was actually like just one of those multiple Ravens? So we had to have a boss Raven, and Patty plays this, like overseer Raven, the real Raven, even – incredible. And it allowed us to, you know, bring in this new character.”

This version of Raven we imagine will be chaotic in her own ways … but will she be as manipulative like the one that we saw last time? Well, consider that to be one of the questions that, at least for now, we are eager to get an answer to. Remember how Campbell’s version of the character was a major source for John’s anger at the end of the season.

