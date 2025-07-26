Community movie: Alison Brie offers update

What are the chances at this point that the Community movie ends up happening at Peacock? Well, there is still a debate over that. After all, we know that the story is set — with that, we are really just waiting for a time in which the cast and crew are going to be available at the same time.

Unfortunately, it does not appear as though we are any closer to that happening — at least based on what we are hearing from Annie Edison herself in Alison Brie.

In a new post on Entertainment Tonight, the actress told her husband / Together co-star Dave Franco the following on the state of the project:

“There’s no update … I would say it’s paused due to a number of factors. The entire cast is still enthusiastically on board to do the movie.”

We know that originally, the hope was that the movie was going to film at some point in 2023 — then, the industry strikes happened. By the time everything was resolved, many of the key players had other commitments. All of this is a little easier to understand when you consider that Joel McHale has multiple TV shows, Brie is doing movies, Donald Glover is a bona-fide megastar, and virtually everyone is popping in on various projects.

It goes without saying, but we do very much want to see a movie happen someday — the prophecy of Six Seasons and a Movie needs to be fulfilled! We know that the story here is going to revolve at least in part around a Greendale reunion, and the good thing is that in theory, this is an idea that could be revisited no matter when. It could happen at just about any point in time.

