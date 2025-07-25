The Agency season 2 premiere date: A July 2025 update

Is there a chance that we are going to be hearing more about The Agency season 2 between now and the end of July?

Well, at this point it is worth starting off here by noting the following: We want nothing more than to see more of the Showtime series soon! Also, there are plenty of reasons to think that in the months ahead, more news could start to surface. Production kicked off back in the spring, which also makes us think that the powers-that-be are a good chunk into the story. Showtime / Paramount+ series also tend to have a pretty short turnaround from the end of filming to them landing on the air. These are often not the sort of series that have a ton of special effects, and that makes this sort of turnaround a little more possible.

Now, we are at a spot where we can talk a little bit more about actual dates: We do think that a December premiere is possible in theory, but it may be more realistic to circle the first few months of next year. We’re still too early from a premiere date being announced, but we wouldn’t be shocked if we ended up learning something more about either casting or the story before the summer is on.

Rather than rushing into the next chapter of The Agency, the most important thing is simply working to ensure that the story is right. That is not always an easy thing to pull off when you’ve got a show that has extremely high expectations — and delivered with season 1 in a huge way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

