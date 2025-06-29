The Agency season 2 premiere date: A summer 2025 update

Is there a chance we are going to hear more about The Agency season 2 between now and the end of the summer? It goes without saying, but of course we would love more news soon!

As for whether or not we are about to get it … well, that just depends on what sort of news you are wanting. The odds of a premiere date being announced anytime soon remain unlikely, mostly due to the fact that production just kicked off for the latest batch of episodes not too long ago. By virtue of that, we do most likely need to exercise some patience as we look towards whatever the next chapter of the series will look like.

The earliest we imagine The Agency returning is either December or early next year, but that depends a lot on whether or not there is a fast post-production time. Most Showtime / Paramount dramas do have a quick turnaround, so we would file that as a reason for at least partial optimism. Yet, at the same time we hardly want to set the bar of expectation too high here, only to then be disappointed later.

Now, what could we learn soon?

It would hardly be a surprise if we got some more casting news and learned more about who is joining Michael Fassbender, Richard Gere, and the rest of the ensemble moving forward. Just because of the quality of the scripts alone, we do tend to think there is a chance that there are going to be a lot of people eager to come on board. Yet, time will tell when it comes to this sort of thing (not that this is hardly a surprise).

What do you most want to see moving into The Agency season 2 over at Showtime?

