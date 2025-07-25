Dexter: Resurrection season 1 episode 4: A Lowell surprise

If there is one thing we can say with confidence about Dexter: Resurrection season 1 episode 4, it is simply the following: How could you see that coming with Lowell?

Think back to when the Tattoo Collector was first revealed alongside Rapunzel, Lady Vengeance, and the Gemini Killer. All of them were thought of as these long-term recurring players who could eventually become Big Bad characters for their own season. Heck, you could even argue that there was spin-off potential! We got really excited for the possibility here.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more DEXTER: RESURRECTION reviews!

However, the story for Neil Patrick Harris as Lowell was honestly over just as it was starting. He was killed by Dexter close to the end of the episode as he still opted to follow Harry’s code, despite being in a group of serial killers who he could identify with on some level. Lowell was just someone who was clearly dangerous and Dexter was able to catch in the act pretty quickly.

So what is all of this going to mean long-term? Well, we do tend to think that at some point, we are going to be seeing Leon and Charley learn that the guy is gone, and that is inevitably going to raise suspicion that “Red” did something to him given that he just turned up.

What does Lowell’s death also mean?

Well, it feels like the door is now open for us to see a number of other serial killers taken out before the season is over. We can’t imagine that some will go as easily as it did with Lowell, mostly because we aren’t quite sure anyone else is anywhere near as arrogant.

Related – Be sure to get some more news entering the next Dexter: Resurrection episode

What did you think about the events of Dexter: Resurrection season 1 episode 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some other updates over the course of the rest of the season.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







