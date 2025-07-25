Dexter: Resurrection season 1 episode 5: After the reunion…

Next week on Showtime, you are going to have a chance to see Dexter: Resurrection season 1 episode 5 — a story with a big challenge front and center. How in the world do you ever hope to top what it is that we saw over the course of tonight?

Basically, what we know at this point is that Dexter has already disposed of the Tattoo Collector, and in doing so, he may eventually put a bigger target on his back because of it. Won’t Leon Prater eventually realize that one of his favorite killers is gone? It certainly feels that way and yet, the title character presses on. We are actually curious if he will pursue something further with Mia a.k.a. Lady Vengeance, especially given the fact that he feels like there is a method to her killings.

If you look below, you can see the full Dexter: Resurrection season 1 episode 5 synopsis with some more insight on what lies ahead:

An encounter pushes Harrison further into his own darkness, escalating his fear of arrest. Meanwhile, as Batista closes in, Dexter pursues a dangerous connection with a seductive killer, believing they operate under a similar code.

We tend to think the latter is about Mia — how can it not? We’ve hardly seen a code for some of the other killers at this point.

As for some of the Harrison stories that are coming up next, let’s just say that the reunion between him and his father should be really interesting. If you are Harrison, why would you want to keep close to him at this point? He has shown you no real reason to want to be around him — you just tried to kill him back in Iron Lake! Obviously, the tensions are high.

