And Just Like That season 3 episode 10 spoilers: After the split

As we look in the direction of And Just Like That season 3 episode 10 on HBO Max next week, there is of course a lot to get excited about. This is a new era! If there ever was a story that could bring a ton to the table, we do tend to think that this is here.

First and foremost, we do have to talk about the installment through the lens of Carrie Bradshaw. After all, we know already that the relationship between her and Aidan is seemingly over. Because of that, she may focus more on her book — though we do wonder if the show itself will focus on Duncan. There might be potential for something more to happen there, but it also feels like a little bit early for that to happen.

There is no synopsis out there for the next And Just Like That episode, but there are a few stories that we are watching. Is there anything more that needs to be said regarding Lisa and her editor? Meanwhile, are Miranda and Joy really in a good place? We want to think now that Harry is on the upswing after his recent health challenge, but that does remain unclear on some level.

As for whether or not there is some sort of big cliffhanger coming around the corner in episode 12 (a.k.a. the finale), the only thing that we can say is that nothing has been 100% confirmed regarding season 4. With that, it is a risk if the producers of the show decide to go that route. They may think that they can leave things open in the event we get another season … but we don’t look at anything right now as some sort of sure thing.

Is there anything that you want to see moving into And Just Like That season 3 episode 10?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

